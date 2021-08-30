Church extension

THE church in Bix is to be extended to turn it into a community hub.

A kitchen and toilet block will be included in the annexe at St James’s Church.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has approved the work, which will cost about £330,000. About 75 per cent of this has already been raised.

The parochial church council was originally granted planning permission in but this expired as work never began so a new application had to be submitted.

The church council says: “We believe that with these changes, we can better provide a church for the modern community, increase its usage by a wide range of local villagers and community groups and provide the meeting space hub they currently lack.

“This will truly establish St James’s as fit for future purpose and preserve the heritage of this wonderful building.

“We believe the church can continue to provide opportunities for spiritual growth and religious observance but also as a venue fit for the future, helping us to build a deeper and more united community.”

The church council decided improved the building after it sold the village hall to the parish council in 2009.

Bix Montessori School became the primary user of the hall, which secured the future of the venue but has meant there is now nowhere for other children and community groups to use.

The church was built in 1874, replacing the original Norman church at Bix Bottom.