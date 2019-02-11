Albatross screening

A SCREENING of the film Albatross will take place at Henley town hall on Monday (Frebruary 11) at 7pm.

It is about the albatrosses of Midway Island in the Pacific and how they are impacted by plastic pollution in the Pacific Ocean.

The event has been organised by environmental campaign group Henley in Transition.

Admission is free but donations are welcome. See the film trailer at www.albatrossthefilm.com