Design a logo and win year’s membership of film theatre

THE Reading Film Theatre is preparing to celebrate its 50th year in 2020 — and would like your help, writes Matthew Wilson.

Based in the Palmer Building on the University of Reading’s Whiteknights campus, the RFT started life in 1970 as a joint project with the British Film Institute.

A spokesman said: “The RFT is Reading’s only independent film cinema and shows a range of

arthouse, foreign language and independent films, as well as the occasional mainstream blockbuster.

“In 2020 we are proud to be celebrating our 50th year. The RFT is now a registered charity and operates with the help of around 50 volunteers who sit on the management committee, manage the marketing, publicity and fundraising as well as operating the box office and carrying out usher duties at screenings.

“The president of the RFT is Sir Kenneth Branagh and our patron is the film director Peter Strickland, who was a volunteer at RFT during his days as a student at the university.

“In the words of our president, ‘Independent cinema is vital to the cultural life of the town and I am pleased to be president of the cinema, which provides opportunities for people to see films that otherwise would not be shown in Reading.’”

To celebrate its 50th year, the RFT is running a competition to redesign its logo to reflect the landmark anniversary. The spokesman added: “This is your opportunity to win free Classic Membership of the RFT for a year. Use your creativity to redesign our logo to mark the 50th anniversary.

“The logo design may be submitted as a hard copy A5 size or in digital form no smaller than 50mm x 50mm at 300dpi. It can be bigger as we can scale it down.

“It should make clear that we are celebrating 50 years of film and should be able to be combined with our existing logo or be placed next to it.

“Please submit your entries by Saturday, September 7, to Reading Film Theatre, Logo Design Competition, PO Box 217, Palmer Building, Whiteknights, Reading RG6 6AH or by email to rft@reading.ac.uk putting ‘50th Anniversary Logo’ in the subject heading.

“All entries should provide your full contact details and by entering you give permission for the RFT to contact you regarding your entry and forthcoming events.

“All entries must be original, be unpublished and directly created for this competition. The RFT will retain the right to use or adapt all designs submitted in any format.”

With a new academic year starting soon, the RFT is looking forward to the season ahead.

The spokesman said: “We show films on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at The Palmer building in the University of Reading. We are proud of our top quality digital projection, huge screen and state-of-the art Dolby surround sound, providing a great immersive cinematic experience.

“We are closed for the summer but will be back in September with another season of films that will amaze, delight and interest you.

“We will keep you up to date with the films which are coming soon and with events that will be scheduled as part of our 50th anniversary celebrations, so keep an eye on our website at www.readingfilmtheatre.co.uk and we look forward to meeting you for an evening out at the RFT.”