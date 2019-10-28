Film’s a big surprise

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
HENLEY’S Regal Picturehouse cinema is showing another of its popular series of surprise films tonight (Friday).
The screening, which starts at 8.45pm, is billed as a mystery preview of an upcoming new release, with details being revealed only as the opening credits roll.
Previous surprise films shown at the Regal have included Blinded by the Light and The Farewell.
A spokesman for the cinema said of the film, which has a 15 certificate: “We can’t reveal much, but we can say that this one was a festival favourite.”
Tickets are £8 for general admission and £5 for Picturehouse members.
To book, visit www.picturehouses.com
28 October 2019
More News:
First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Pair conquer seven peaks in aid of girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring cycled 340km across seven ... [more]
POLL: Have your say