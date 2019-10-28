Film’s a big surprise

HENLEY’S Regal Picturehouse cinema is showing another of its popular series of surprise films tonight (Friday).

The screening, which starts at 8.45pm, is billed as a mystery preview of an upcoming new release, with details being revealed only as the opening credits roll.

Previous surprise films shown at the Regal have included Blinded by the Light and The Farewell.

A spokesman for the cinema said of the film, which has a 15 certificate: “We can’t reveal much, but we can say that this one was a festival favourite.”

Tickets are £8 for general admission and £5 for Picturehouse members.

To book, visit www.picturehouses.com