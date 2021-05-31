Isabelle's farewell

A NEW film starring César Award-winning actress Isabelle Huppert is showing at the Regal Picturehouse cinema from today (Friday).

Directed by Ira Sachs, Frankie tells the story of a well-known actress who has only a few months to live and so decides to spend her last holiday with her large family in Sintra, Portugal.

Despite the picturesque location, the relatives present struggle with a variety of love, marriage and money problems.

Also showing is Minari, an acclaimed drama that follows a Korean-American family who move to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream.

But the dynamic of the family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother, Soon-ja.

Youn Yuh-jung’s performance in the role won her the Oscar for best supporting actress.

Other films showing this week include Nomadland, animé classic Spirited Away and children’s films Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Earwig and the Witch and Raya and the Last Dragon.