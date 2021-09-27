Rush to see Bond film

MORE than 700 tickets have been sold by the Regal Picturehouse cinema in Henley for the opening weekend of the new James Bond film.

No Time to Die, the 25th film in the series, stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the fictional British MI6 agent. The film’s release has been delayed twice, initially by the original director’s departure and then by the coronavirus pandemic.

The world premiere will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday and the film will be released in cinemas on Thursday.

The Picturehouse in Boroma Way is showing the film eight times day during the first week.

Marketing manager Levi McAndrew-Brown said: “We’ve only been on sale since Monday and tickets are selling at a good pace.

“It’s a major film that people have been talking about for so long and it has been delayed so many times, people are really excited about it.

“For many this will be the first time back at the cinema after the pandemic and it will be a way to celebrate.”