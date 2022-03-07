The Batman takes on the underworld

LONE vigilante Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) is two years into protecting Gotham City and as caped crusader The Batman, he is taking on the underworld.

As a killer stalks Gotham’s elite in a series of sadistic machinations, leaving a trail of cryptic clues, The Batman must scour

the city to uncover the perpetrator.

Meeting eclectic characters Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton, also known as the Riddler (Paul Dano), the evidence begins to pile up closer to home.

Directed by Matt Reeves and also starring Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright, The Batman (15) is showing at the Regal Picturehouse Henley from today (Friday). Contains flickering strobe light effects.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, there is a preview of Hive (PG) on Tuesday.

On the same day, there is a showing of NT Live’s Phillip Pullman adaptation The Book Of Dust: Belle Sauvage (Encore) (12A).

Still showing this week are The Duke (12A), Belfast (12A), Death On The Nile (12A) and Sing 2 (U).