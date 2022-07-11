Monday, 11 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Artist’s legacy

TELLING the true story of the British painter, designer, illustrator and wood engraver, Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War (PG) looks at his legacy.

He took on a salaried role as a war artist during the Second World War but was killed when the aircraft he was a passenger on was lost off Iceland.

Margy Kinmonth’s documentary explores how Eric’s art had faded into obscurity until relatively recently.

One of Eric’s three children, Anne Ullmann, talks about how she uncovered an unknown hoard of her father’s works in the Eighties, including many depicting submarines, in the bedroom of his best friend, artist Edward Bawden.

The story unfolds in his own words through rare archive film and unseen private correspondence.

The film is showing at the Regal Picturehouse Henley from today (Friday).

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33