Artist’s legacy

TELLING the true story of the British painter, designer, illustrator and wood engraver, Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War (PG) looks at his legacy.

He took on a salaried role as a war artist during the Second World War but was killed when the aircraft he was a passenger on was lost off Iceland.

Margy Kinmonth’s documentary explores how Eric’s art had faded into obscurity until relatively recently.

One of Eric’s three children, Anne Ullmann, talks about how she uncovered an unknown hoard of her father’s works in the Eighties, including many depicting submarines, in the bedroom of his best friend, artist Edward Bawden.

The story unfolds in his own words through rare archive film and unseen private correspondence.

The film is showing at the Regal Picturehouse Henley from today (Friday).