Monday, 12 November 2018

Cafe Scientifique Henley

THE next gathering will be on Wednesday, November 14 when the subject will be “Tackling the silent killer on our streets” with Suzanne Bartington.

Ambient air pollution is harmful to human health from before birth to old age, contributing to about 34,000 early deaths in Britain each year.

Improving air quality requires an interdisciplinary research approach to identify the most effective intervention measures which optimise health benefits.

Suzanne will consider the contemporary challenge of air pollution, including action we can all take to reduce toxic emissions.

She is clinical research
fellow in the Institute of Applied Health Research at the University of
Birmingham.

The meeting will take place at Henley Hockey Club in Reading Road, Henley, from 8pm to 10pm. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Admission is free but please register by emailing cshenley@gmail.com as the room can get very full. Henley Café Scientifique is sponsored by Quintessa.

