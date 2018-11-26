HENLEY U3A is finishing this autumn with a flourish as members have published an anthology of writing and art entitled Memories and Imaginings.

More than 40 delightful stories, poems and pictures take you on a journey through time as seen through the eyes of our members.

There are memories of peace and war, family life, childhood and holidays together with imaginings about friendship and conflict, humour, irony and sadness.

We are grateful to Henley U3A chairman Charles Whittaker who had the vision to bring the work of three interest groups together: the creative writing group, the poetry group and the art group.

He went on to edit their work and bring the book to fruition.

Charles says: “This work serves to show that advancing years, far from being a time of decline, can lead to a period of productivity.

“It also represents a new step in the development of our thriving Henley U3A.’’

The University of the Third Age is a nationwide organisation based on local groups providing opportunities for retired or semi-retired people so they may come together, share their knowledge and experience and make the most of life.

Members run self-directed informal interest groups and organise outdoor pursuits, social events and outings.

If you would like to place an order for Memories and Imaginings or want to know more about our groups, events and gatherings, please visit http://u3asites.

org.uk/henley-on-thames/

home or call membership secretary Ros Whittaker on 07879 580736 or email her at xanadu21@sky.com