Henley Wildlife Group

ON Saturday, it was the 25th anniversary of the first meeting of the group.

Many thanks to members and supporters for all their help over the years. It has been very much appreciated.

Thank you also to all those who have supported us financially. It has made numerous projects much easier.

I hope you feel that our efforts to improve Henley for wildlife and people have been worth it.

It has been decided that the group should now become the nature conservation arm of Henley in Transition and this process is nearing completion.

The group’s website will soon be merged with the HiT website (www.henley-in-transition.org.uk) and the group’s bank account will be closed before long with the balance being transferred to the HiT account, where it will be reserved for nature conservation projects.

The work of the group will continue, in particular, the work parties on the first Wednesday of the month.

Most of them will be on Mill Meadows but the next two will be on the Valley Road chalk bank.

The town council has recruited another conservation park warden, Ilona Livarski, and she and I are now sharing the task of leading the work parties.

The plan is for her to pick up some of the group’s work and to build on our achievements to date.

The work parties will take place as follows:

Wednesdays, December 5 2018 and January 9 2019, 9.30am to 12.30pm — Valley Road chalk bank. Meet in Valley Road at the bottom of the steps that go up the slope just up from the roundabout.

Wednesday, February 6 2019, 9.30am to 12.30pm –— Mill Meadows. Meet in the River & Rowing Museum car park, near the pedestrian gate out on to Marsh Meadows.

Work parties are generally pleasant and sociable occasions.

Some of the work is quite strenuous but there are always lighter tasks for those who would prefer them.

We have a break at mid-morning when refreshments (tea, coffee and cake) are provided.

No previous experience is necessary and tools are provided. Tough clothes, gardening gloves and stout footwear are recommended. For more information, email s.rankin@btinternet.com or i.livarski@henleytown

council.gov.uk