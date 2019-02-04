Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
Monday, 04 February 2019
A LECTURE on the aftermath of the Armistice in 1918 will be delivered at the annual meeting on February 21.
Stephen Barker will discuss the long-term effects of the First World War and the upheaval that continued after the conflict ceased.
The meeting will take place at Whitchurch village hall from 7.30pm amd is open to non-members for a £3 admission fee.
