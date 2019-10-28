AT the 459th meeting of Henley Probus Club at Badgemore Park, the chairman inducted a new member, welcomed a new secretary and reported that all arrangements had been put in place for the Christmas lunch on December 10.

The treasurer provided the financial status of the club’s accounts and advised that a new treasurer would be appointed at the end of the year.

Forthcoming events include a visit to the Mill at Sonning theatre in January to see a production of Singing in the Rain and a visit to the tulip fields in Holland in April 2020.

After the normal business had been completed, speaker Michael Spong, who is a member of the club, gave a talk about his career in civil engineering.

This turned out to be a fascinating account spanning his time from leaving school and becoming a chartered engineer to working in various well-known companies both in the UK and Middle East.

Despite the many difficult operational issues in that business, Michael’s talk was occasionally very humorous.

He was given a warm vote of thanks by the members.

Henley Probus Club meets at Badgemore Park on the second Tuesday of each month at 11am.

The next meeting will be on November 12. If you are interested in attending,call Roger Griffiths on (01491) 575137.