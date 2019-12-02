WHITCHURCH and Goring Heath History Society has a rest in December but comes back refreshed in the New Year.

The venue of our meetings in January and February has changed to the village hall in Manor Road, Whitchurch.

A change of programme, too, for the January 16 meeting, when we will pore over the archive documents of Whitchurch toll bridge, which we have recently acquired for our members’ evening.

February 20 is the date for our annual meeting, which will be followed by a talk by Mark Davies on James Sadler, the Oxford balloonist.

It is a remarkable story of how a pastry cook became one of the first aeronauts — very relevant and a true story, unlike the recent film.

Meetings begin at 8pm, with coffee served from 7.30pm.

The Whitchurch & Goring Heath Twinning Association’s annual meeting will be held at the Old Stables on Tuesday, February 11 at 7pm.

The forthcoming visit to La Bouille, probably on the first weekend in May, will be discussed. All are welcome.

Vicky Jordan