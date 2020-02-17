Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

WE will gather at Whitchurch village hall on Thursday, February 20 for our annual meeting. We will hear from Mark Davies about the extraordinary story of a humble pastry cook from Oxford who was a pioneer of aeronautics.

In October 1784, James Sadler was the first Englishman to fly a hot air balloon, travelling from Oxford to Woodeaton six miles away.

He went on to fly longer distances and even helped a women to become the first British female balloonist.

Despite coming down in the sea on two occasions, he lived until he was 72. Mr Davies is a respected historian of Oxford and has appeared in radio and television documentaries about Alice in Wonderland and the waterways of Oxford.

We meet on the third Thursday of most months for a speaker or other historical activity and go on two outings in the summer.

Why not join us? The subscription is just £12 a year.

On Saturday, February 15 we will be running the coffee shop in Whitchurch, raising money to buy the Victoria County History volume on our area when it is published — a worthy cause to eat cake for!

Vicky Jordan