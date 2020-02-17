Monday, 17 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

WE will gather at Whitchurch village hall on Thursday, February 20 for our annual meeting. We will hear from Mark Davies about the extraordinary story of a humble pastry cook from Oxford who was a pioneer of aeronautics.

In October 1784, James Sadler was the first Englishman to fly a hot air balloon, travelling from Oxford to Woodeaton six miles away.

He went on to fly longer distances and even helped a women to become the first British female balloonist.

Despite coming down in the sea on two occasions, he lived until he was 72. Mr Davies is a respected historian of Oxford and has appeared in radio and television documentaries about Alice in Wonderland and the waterways of Oxford.

We meet on the third Thursday of most months for a speaker or other historical activity and go on two outings in the summer.

Why not join us? The subscription is just £12 a year.

On Saturday, February 15 we will be running the coffee shop in Whitchurch, raising money to buy the Victoria County History volume on our area when it is published — a worthy cause to eat cake for!

Vicky Jordan

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33