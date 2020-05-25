EGYPTOLOGY is still provided by the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society during lockdown.

On Saturday, May 9 Dr Maksim A Lebedev gave nearly 100 members and visitors an online lecture from Moscow on the Russian excavation concession of private tombs at Giza, discussing past exploration and new discoveries.

The team works scientifically using modern excavation techniques and stratigraphy, looking at spatial and temporal relationships and creating — using photogrammetry — 3D modelling of external and internal images of the tombs.

Dr Lebedev gave an insight into a few tombs, one of a much-honoured dwarf and another where the body had been decapitated to deny an afterlife but with the body ritually placed to enable a rejoining.

Special finds included a rare fish harpoon, a blow-pipe point and a child cemetery.

The society has helped this excavation through its donations programme.

Non-members can register for any of the forthcoming zoom events via our website, www.tvaes.org.uk

Francesca Jones