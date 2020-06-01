EGYPTOLOGY is still provided by the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society during lockdown.

On Saturday, May 16, we had the second of three external lectures replacing the normal monthly meetings when Professor Eleonora Kormysheva spoke on “Newly discovered temples at Abu Erteila (Sudan)”.

Speaking via Zoom from Moscow, Prof Kormysheva took members and guests through the layout of two newly discovered small temples from Meroitic Nubia (1st century AD), constructed by royal couple Natakamani and his wife Amanitore and their heir Sorkaror.

The layouts were in Egyptian-Hellenistic style through influences from their powerful northern neighbour, Graeco-Roman Egypt.

Finds included altars, sacred barque stands and remains of painted wall decoration, including traditional Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphic scripts and symbolism.

The smaller temple was entitled Lion Temple through various lion statuettes found on site for possibly lion-god rituals confirming kingship.

It was a fascinating insight into a little known area with almost 90 online attendees.

Non-members can register for any of the forthcoming Zoom events via the website, www.tvaes.org.uk

Francesca Jones