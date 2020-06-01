Monday, 01 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

EGYPTOLOGY is still provided by the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society during lockdown.

On Saturday, May 16, we had the second of three external lectures replacing the normal monthly meetings when Professor Eleonora Kormysheva spoke on “Newly discovered temples at Abu Erteila (Sudan)”.

Speaking via Zoom from Moscow, Prof Kormysheva took members and guests through the layout of two newly discovered small temples from Meroitic Nubia (1st century AD), constructed by royal couple Natakamani and his wife Amanitore and their heir Sorkaror.

The layouts were in Egyptian-Hellenistic style through influences from their powerful northern neighbour, Graeco-Roman Egypt.

Finds included altars, sacred barque stands and remains of painted wall decoration, including traditional Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphic scripts and symbolism.

The smaller temple was entitled Lion Temple through various lion statuettes found on site for possibly lion-god rituals confirming kingship.

It was a fascinating insight into a little known area with almost 90 online attendees.

Non-members can register for any of the forthcoming Zoom events via the website, www.tvaes.org.uk

Francesca Jones

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33