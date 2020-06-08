SERV OBN Blood Bikes, a group of volunteers operating in Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, and Northamptonshire, has been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

SERV OBN provides an out-of-hours rapid response service to NHS hospitals, delivering blood, blood products, samples, medication and human donor milk during the times when other transport options to the NHS may be limited, including every night, weekends, and public holidays.

The service is provided using a fleet of specially liveried motorcycles and 4x4 vhicles.

Kamran Irani, chairman of SERV OBN, said: “This is a great honour.

“We are very proud and humbled by this fabulous award, which is a testament to, and recognition of, the great work done by our members in helping the NHS hospitals in our communities in all weathers and at all times of the day and night.” Other Oxfordshire winners of the award were:

•Thames Path and Ridgeway Volunteers whose role is to monitor and maintain the two national trails for the benefit of millions of walkers, cyclists, horse riders and river users.

• Sinodun Players and the Corn Exchange in Wallingford whose role is to run not only an amateur dramatic group but also a centre for community arts and entertainment.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is to recognise outstanding work done by volunteers in their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

It is the highest award a voluntary group in the UK can receive and only 230 awards have been made nationally this year.

Representatives of each group will receive the award from the Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Tim Stevenson OBE, later this summer.

Furthermore, two volunteers from each group will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2021 along with other recipients of this year’s award.

Mr Stevenson said: “I am delighted that the hard work and dedication of these groups has been recognised by this prestigious award.”

Any group doing volunteer work that provides a social, economic or environmental service to the local community can be nominated for the award.

Each group is assessed on the benefit it brings to the local community and its standing within that community.

Anyone wishing to nominate a group for the award next year should visit www.qavs.culture.gov.uk and complete the form. Submissions need to be received no later than September 25.