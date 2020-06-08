ON Saturday, May 23, Dr Paolo Del Vesco spoke to members of the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society from Italy via Zoom.

He described tombs found by the joint Dutch-Italian mission at Saqqara, just south of the Step

Pyramid.

These included a temple-tomb of Horemheb before he became Pharaoh and dug an even bigger one in the Valley of the Kings and others of famous officials, including Maya the Treasurer of Tutankhamun, as well as humbler tombs infilling between the large.

Interesting finds included the ritual “killing” of pots before the tombs were closed, the smashing the red pots ritual and caches of embalming materials.

While moving a spoil heap left by earlier excavators last century, the mission also found tiny ancient relics missed by the earlier Egyptologists plus remains they left, such as old newspaper fragments and cigarette packets, all now “finds” in themselves.

Francesca Jones