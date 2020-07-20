THE Chilterns Conservation Board and Chiltern Society have developed a series of 23 walks across the Chilterns which are social-distance friendly, avoiding crowded locations and narrow paths where possible.

Between two and six miles long, the walks start in market towns or villages, with good public transport links or parking facilities, and are being launched to coincide with the re-opening of many pubs and cafés.

The Chilterns has some outstanding food and drink producers and these walks highlight the many farm shops nearby that are open for business and selling Chilterns local specialities to enjoy on a picnic, or to take home — everything from local honey, beer, cheeses, charcuterie, grass-fed lamb and much more.

The walks were developed by 18 volunteers, all experienced walk leaders who are passionate about the Chilterns and keen to share some of their favourite walks away from the crowds.

All the routes take in the beautiful rolling landscapes of the Chilterns, picturesque villages and plenty of historic interest too, from old drovers routes to iron age hillforts. Discover places with wonderful names like Nanfan Wood, Lilley Hoe and Cobblershill.

Some walks start on commons or at recreation grounds with lots of open space, so are ideal for families or friends to combine with a picnic and for kids to run around safely.

Annette Venters, people and society officer, says: “During lockdown the Chilterns countryside has been used and enjoyed as never before, bringing comfort and joy to many.

“The well-used honeypot sites can get very crowded, making social distancing difficult and putting pressure on the landscape.

“Luckily, the Chilterns has more than 2,000km of footpaths, so there are plenty of quiet places to enjoy. We hope these walks will encourage people to explore the Chilterns and discover new places.”

Many of the walks are stile-free and most are less than four miles long, making them accessible to many.

While we want more people to enjoy the benefits of walking in the Chilterns, we ask them to do this safely and responsibly by, for example, taking litter home, not lighting fires and barbeques and keeping dogs under control.

Details of the walks can be downloaded free of charge at https://bit.ly/2AyCFBP

For more information, visit https://chilternsociety.

org.uk/free-walks-leaflets