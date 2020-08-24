REMAP Berkshire is once again able to design and make free bespoke gadgets and equipment for anyone in the Henley Standard’s circulation area with a disability or special need where nothing suitable is otherwise available commercially.

As ever, there is no charge and no tedious forms to fill in, i.e. no extra load on users, referring professionals or charities.

The service has now been restarted after pausing during the lockdown.

Remap’s MakeAbility volunteer engineers are back at work while adhering to strict covid guidelines.

Among the assignments completed before the lockdown were:

• A retractable wheelchair ramp allowing access from pavement into home.

• A moveable rope gangplank handrail for a stroke victim living on a narrowboat.

• A retractable bracket for a wheelchair controller.

• A standard bath seat adapted to fit a narrow bath.

• Several long-reach window openers and security bottle-top openers.

One job completed recently was an ingenious moving recliner-style seat and supporting frame which allows a young person with cerebral palsy to take a shower without his carers risking serious back damage lifting him in and out. Standard hoists were unsuitable for the bathroom.

Remap Berkshire MakeAbility volunteer and engineer Andrew Roberts designed and built the gadget by adapting some ready-made components and creating others from scratch, working closely with the patient’s family and occupational therapist over many months.

Remap was founded in 1964 and is a registered charity.

To contact Remap Berkshire’s MakeAbility service, call 07790 127123 or email Berks.CaseOfficer@

remapgroups.org.uk

For more information, visit www.berkshire.remap.org.uk