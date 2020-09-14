DESPITE ongoing social restrictions, local friendly society Reading District Oddfellows has revealed plans for its annual friendship month.

The group, which is based at Oddfellows Hall, 118b Oxford Road, Reading, RG1 7NQ, is a non-profit membership organisation which holds regular social events in and around the area.

Friendship month, held in September, is an annual celebration designed to encourage anyone interested in meeting new people locally to give one of their special no-obligation social events a try.

The group is hosting three Zoom talks, all starting at 7pm. The first, on September 24, is a talk by Stuart about life with his guide dog, Olivia.

The second, on September 29, is a talk given by Jennife, of Launchpad, Reading’s homelessness prevention charity.

The third, on October 8, is a talk by Wendy giving us a virtual cruise of Greenland.

This year has seen a big shift in the way we work, live and, most importantly, socialise.

At Oddfellows we recognise that people still want and need to meet up and make new friends, whether that’s safely out in the community or from the comfort of their own home.

Friendship month is our annual celebration of all things friendship and this year is no different.

We’re still here to welcome old friends and new. That’s why we’re encouraging people to take part in one of our events.

Although the group pressed pause on its regular schedule of face-to-face meetings, it has been a busy year for its local teams.

During the covid-19 lockdown, staff and volunteers regularly checked in on its members, many who are shielding or live on their own.

Oddfellows was originally set up in 1810 to offer workers and their families insurance should they fall on hard times.

Today, the society continues to provide help to its members through difficult periods, with care, welfare and financial support. Friendship isn’t just for the good times. Friends provide support through thick and thin — and so does Oddfellows.

Many people think we just put on social events but the Oddfellows, like your friends, provides so much more.

It’s not just lockdown that can cause people to lose touch. Bereavement, caring responsibilities, moving away, family leaving home, retirement and many other life changes can leave anyone, no matter their age, open to feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Anyone interested in giving the group a try is invited to call Debbie Jex on 07375 935663 or email reading

district@oddfellows.co.uk

Future events are listed at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events

Debbie Jex