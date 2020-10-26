EGYPTOLOGY is still being provided online by the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society.

The October 10 lecture was called “Princesses, princes and ‘royal ornaments’ in an Egyptian tomb” and was attended by 90 members and visitors, some from as far as Miami.

Speaking via Zoom from Paris, Professor Susanne Bickel told us of her research into a little-known tomb in the Valley of the Kings, KV40, which led to the discovery of the latest known and numbered tomb, KV64, next to it.

The much-looted and burnt tomb KV40 had been used as a burial place for around 50 minor royals, including princesses, princes and “royal ornaments”, during Dynasties 18 and 22.

Several were probably royal harem women, some with Nubian or near-eastern names. Tomb KV64 may have been used for the burial of a princess of Dynasty 18 but little remained after looting. However, an undisturbed coffin of a Dynasty 22 princess called Nehmes Bastet, Chantress of Amun, was found in the shaft-filling rubble along with her wooden funerary stela.

Another zoom lecture called “Drinking wine, baking bread and making the best of it: humour and the afterlife in Egyptian tomb scenes” will take place tomorrow (Saturday, October 24). Non-members can register for any of the forthcoming Zoom events via the website, www.tvaes.org.uk

Francesca Jones