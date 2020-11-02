CAFE Scientifique Henley presents the millennium seed bank partnership, the world’s biggest plant conservation project.

This is an international network of 160 seed bank partners located near Haywards Heath in West Sussex and managed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. The seed bank itself holds more than two billion seeds, representing more than 40,000 native plant species from 190 countries.

This online talk will ask the question: Is seed banking the answer to our current extinction crisis?

The speaker is Dr Kate Hardwick, conservation partnership co-ordinator (Asia), Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

The talk will take place on Wednesday, November 11, starting at 7.30pm. You can log in from 7pm. The talk will be followed by a break at 8.15pm and then questions and answers at 8.30pm.

For more information, visit http://cafescientifique.

org/uk/henley-on-thames

David Dickie