Monday, 02 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cafe Scientifique Henley

CAFE Scientifique Henley presents the millennium seed bank partnership, the world’s biggest plant conservation project.

This is an international network of 160 seed bank partners located near Haywards Heath in West Sussex and managed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. The seed bank itself holds more than two billion seeds, representing more than 40,000 native plant species from 190 countries.

This online talk will ask the question: Is seed banking the answer to our current extinction crisis?

The speaker is Dr Kate Hardwick, conservation partnership co-ordinator (Asia), Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

The talk will take place on Wednesday, November 11, starting at 7.30pm. You can log in from 7pm. The talk will be followed by a break at 8.15pm and then questions and answers at 8.30pm.

During the talk please mute your device and turn off video so no background interference spoils the session.

To ask a question, please use the “chat” icon. We usually answer all questions in the order they are presented.

From 7pm to 7.30pm, we can leave mics and videos on if you wish to talk to the audience or someone
specifically.

At the end I will unmute all so we can applaud if you wish.

If you wish to run a dummy test logging in before the day of the talk then let me know when you register.

For more information, visit http://cafescientifique.
org/uk/henley-on-thames

David Dickie

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33