Monday, 30 November 2020

Henley Rotary Club

HENLEY Rotary Club has donated £400 to a charity which supports a hospital in one of Uganda’s poorest regions.

The money went to Kamuli Friends and will support the maternity wing at the Kamuli Mission Hospital.

A cheque was presented to Dr Philip Unwin, a GP at the Hart Surgery in Henley, who runs the charity.

The maternity unit was recently renovated and now has motorcycles with sidecars to get new mothers to the hospital quickly.

The club has also donated a laptop to Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley and renewed its subscription to the school’s newsletter.

