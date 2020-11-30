Monday, 30 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

The Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

THE Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society’s next talk will be on Saturday, November 28 at 2pm.

It is called “Not an empty place” and is by Professor José-R. Pérez-Accinoand.

It is about the latest research at the Royal Cache Wadi, Luxor.

After the discovery of the royal mummies in 1881 and the Lansing excavation campaign in 1920, the Royal Cachette Wadi has traditionally been considered an archeologically empty site.

Since 2017 the C2 Project has undertaken two field campaigns at the site. The results permit to dispute the validity of the previous definition of the valley.

Non-members of the society can register for any of the forthcoming Zoom events a few days before the event via the website, www.tvaes.org.uk

Francesca Jones

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33