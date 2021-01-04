Opera Prelude

BORED at home in this lockdown? Missing live music? How would you like an operatic aria delivered on your doorstep or how about sending one to that friend for a special occasion?

Tenor Alex Aldren is at your service.

Alex is worried he’s getting out of practice while theatres are closed, so for a limited time only he is offering an operatic delivery service to your front door.

Perhaps you know someone who is isolated and you’d like to send them something nice. Don’t get flowers or chocolates, send in a tenor to bring a smile to their face.

A minimum donation of £75 is requested for a 15- minute doorstep visit.

Once you have made your booking, we will put you in touch with Alex, who will be delighted to arrange a convenient time and discuss the arias of your choosing.

For more information, visit www.operaprelude.org