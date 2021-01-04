Monday, 04 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Opera Prelude

BORED at home in this lockdown? Missing live music? How would you like an operatic aria delivered on your doorstep or how about sending one to that friend for a special occasion?

Tenor Alex Aldren is at your service.

Alex is worried he’s getting out of practice while theatres are closed, so for a limited time only he is offering an operatic delivery service to your front door.

Perhaps you know someone who is isolated and you’d like to send them something nice. Don’t get flowers or chocolates, send in a tenor to bring a smile to their face.

A minimum donation of £75 is requested for a 15- minute doorstep visit.

Once you have made your booking, we will put you in touch with Alex, who will be delighted to arrange a convenient time and discuss the arias of your choosing.

For more information, visit www.operaprelude.org

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33