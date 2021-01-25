THE British Modern Military History Society is based in Woodcote village hall but covid-19 has put the meetings in the hall on hold. We are looking to resume when guidelines permit and it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, twice monthly Zoom talks are scheduled for 2021. All are given by leading historians, writers and former military personnel and we are sure you will find them interesting and stimulating, particularly with questions and answers at the end.

The next talk will be on Tuesday, February 2 at 2pm. It’s called “The Battle of Britain 80 years on” and the speaker is Chris Leworthy.

With the 80th anniversary of the Battle falling in 2020, it is entirely appropriate to remember the challenges and threats and just what happened during that summer, which saw German occupation of Northern Europe, the Low Countries and Norway, Operation Dynamo and the crucial and vicious months of the Battle of Britain.

The talk will cover the political background, key personalities, the Dowding Interception system and its key role and the four stages of the battle.

After retiring, Chris Leworthy decided to indulge his interest in military history by reading, visiting and, most importantly, volunteering.

After spells at the Churchill War Rooms and the Historic Dockyard, his increasing interest in the air war from 1939 to 45 led him to be approved as a guide at the Battle of Britain bunker at Uxbridge where, during normal times, he lectures to groups of visitors on the key role played by those at the bunker.

Chris is married with two adult children and lives in Berkshire. His other interests include dog walking, gardening, rugby, theatre and trying to avoid watching the news.

