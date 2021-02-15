ON Saturday, Dr Hana Navratilova, of Reading University, showed members of the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society how ancient Egyptian visitors to temple, tomb or travel-route sites left their own version of social media comment in the form of scratched, inked or painted graffiti.

These are now interesting records in their own right, giving an insight into the educational level, knowledge and aspirations of the writers, whether writing to record a personal or official visit, to make a plea to the original monument owners or a prayer to the gods or to make a political or social statement by recording current affairs, pharaonic events, or caustic depictions of their betters.

The next Zoom lecture will be on Saturday, February 20 and will be about the site of Ancient Abydos.

Non-members can register for any of the forthcoming Zoom events via our website, www.tvaes.org.uk, a few days before the event, if places are available.

Francesca Jones