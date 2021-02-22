JOIN free live exercise sessions run by Generation Games, Age UK Oxfordshire’s physical activity service. These are running on YouTube on Mondays at 10am.

Generation Games has been running online Zoom classes since the first lockdown and these have proved to be a great way to keep active during a period of restrictions.

There are also 24 exercise videos on their YouTube channel, “generationgamesuk”, for people to access at a time convenient to them.

David Tucker, 68, had been an avid bowls player until illness and lockdown stopped him playing.

He stumbled on the Generation Games videos, which were perfect for what he was looking for: regular, varied exercises.

David says: “The videos are not too dramatic but they get you moving. I feel I have more flexibility than ever. I can bend down lower and stretch further when I do the Tai Chi exercises. I am not as stiff as before.”

Now, in the third lockdown in the middle of winter, staying active and motivated is more of a challenge than ever.

That is why Generation Games have decided to run free 30-minute exercise sessions. Most sessions are led by Sarah Wheatley, an exercise specialist in long-term conditions.