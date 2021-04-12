Cafe Scientifique

CAFÉ Scientifique Henley presents “The university of the future”.

Universities are of central importance to our society and therefore we need to be concerned that they are operating effectively.

In the last decade universities have attracted enormous criticism and to their problems have now been added the disruption of covid-19.

This presentation, which will address some of these issues, is based on the recently published book, Responding to Covid-19 — the University of the Future, by Professor Dan Remenyi.

Prof Remenyi is a visiting professor in information systems management at Trinity College Dublin, an associated member of faculty at Henley Management College and an extraordinary professor at United World Colleges.

For the past 30 years he has been playing an active role in academia in various parts of the world. He has specialised in supporting research degree candidates by supervision and mentoring and examining at doctoral degree level.

The lecture will be on Wednesday, April 14 at 7.30pm. You can log in using Zoom from 7.15pm for the talk at 7.30pm, followed by a break at 8.15pm and questions and answers at 8.30pm.

