Cafe Scientifique Henley

ON Wednesday, May 19, Café Scientifique Henley will have two talks closely related.

The first is called “Tick management” and will be given by Alix Whitaker, a hill sheep farmer with a degree in agriculture.

Ticks (Ixodes ricinus) cause significant animal welfare and economic impacts for moorland managers.

The control of ticks to protect livestock and moorland species is never-ending and multifaceted.

The talk will cover the tick lifecycle and habitat and methods of control.

The second talk is called “Lyme disease — who does what to whom?” and will be given by Stella Huyshe-Shires, who chairs Lyme Disease Action, a charity.

Like most of science, lyme disease is fascinating when you dip into the detail. We will explore the interactions between pathogen, host, vector and medicine and a bit more.

The talks, which will be via Zoom, will begin at 7.30pm.

You can log in using Zoom from 7.15pm, followed by a break at 8.15pm and questions and answers at 8.30pm.

During the talk please mute your device and turn off your video so no background interference spoils the session.

To ask a question, please use the “chat” icon. We usually answer all questions in the order they are presented.

From 7.15pm to 7.30pm, you can leave mics and videos on if you wish to talk to the audience or someone specifically. At the end everyone will be unmuted so we can applaud.

To register, email

cafescihenley@gmail.com

If you wish to run a test logging in before May 19, then let us know when you register.

David Dickie