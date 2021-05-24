Monday, 24 May 2021

Cafe Scientifique Henley

WE are now entering a period when we are able to consider and discuss when it will be time to resume face-to-face meetings.

Given the pandemic has influenced us all in different ways, we thought it wise to seek members’ guidance and ask their preferences.

There will be a variety of views and we will endeavour to balance the comments and propose a safe way forward that gets us back to having full audiences at Henley Hockey Club at some stage in the future, whether it is this year or next.

We would expect people to reflect on their personal vaccination status, the state of the pandemic, especially locally, and whether they would like the audience to wear a face mask indoors.

David Dickie

