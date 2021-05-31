WILDLIFE adventurer Steve Backshall, who is president of the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust, is backing the UK’s favourite nature challenge — 30 Days Wild.

The TV presenter is calling on people across the three counties to get involved and enjoy the benefits of daily contact with nature next month. To take part, you just have to do one wild thing every day in June, whether that’s going on a wild bike ride, planting flowers or taking a nature photograph.

The challenge kicks off with a nationwide outdoor event on Tuesday, June 1: a Big Wild Breakfast.

People can download a free breakfast place mat, designed as a wildlife spotting guide, and record the nature they see in 30 minutes outdoors over their cereal, toast and tea.

Steve says: “30 Days Wild is the perfect reminder to get outdoors every day and have fun.

“You can be a backyard explorer, or a neighbourhood naturalist, and take action for wildlife in your own patch. Or you can simply relax and enjoy your breakfast outdoors.

“As a dad with three young children, my typical breakfast time is a lot messier than it used to be. With the Big Wild Breakfast, I’ll be taking a welcome break from frantic routines and clean-up duty to spend 30 minutes of quality time outdoors with the kids instead.

“Whether it’s fantastic flowers, bright beetles, butterflies, the feel of the wind on their faces, or grass under their feet. they’ll be captivated by the adventure of it, come rain or shine.”

An estimated 650,000 people took part in 30 Days Wild in 2020 — its most successful year since launching in 2015 — and more than 6,000 people took part in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Studies have shown that taking part boosts your mood, health and sense of connection to nature and those positive benefits are sustained beyond the life of the challenge, months later.

Sign up for 30 Days Wild and get free activities at wildlifetrusts.org/30dayswild

There’s a pack of wild ideas, wallcharts and activity sheets that give everyone easy ways of doing a “random act of wildness” every day during June, whether that’s listening to birdsong, going on a bug hunt or star-gazing.

There are also options for schools, care homes and businesses to take part. Thousands of people share inspiration via 30 Days Wild on Facebook and Twitter.

On Sunday, June 6, you can watch a live YouTube event, led by BBC Springwatch presenter Hannah Stitfall, on how to make the most of wildlife webcams in your garden, at work or at school at wildlifetrusts.org/

events/webcam-wildlife

Lis Speight