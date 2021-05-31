Monday, 31 May 2021

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

ON May 8, Hilary Wilson spoke to members of the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society on “The Aegean connection: trade and tribute”.

A member of the Southampton Ancient Egypt Society, she stood in at the last minute when the advertised lecturer had to cancel.

Hilary spoke of ancient Egyptian interaction with other period societies.

True to their Egypt-centric world-eye view, the pharaohs termed trade goods as “tribute”, whether traditionally from the south via Nubia and the Red Sea, across the Mediterranean from Minoan Crete and Greece or along the coastline to the Levant.

Images and mention of such produce appear in tomb and temple depictions and tribute lists, particularly from Nubia, Punt and Crete.

Newly discovered shipwrecks confirm the significance of Egyptian produce from the Bronze Age and the wide extent of such trading networks.

The next lecture will be on Saturday, June 5 on “The Middle Kingdom border with Kush: past, present and future” with Dr Christian Knoblauch.

Non-members can register for any of the forthcoming Zoom events via our website, www.tvaes.org.uk, a few days before the event, if places are available.

Francesa Jones

