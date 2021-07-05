Monday, 05 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

ON June 5, Christian Knoblauch, from Swansea University, spoke to the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society on “The Middle Kingdom border with Kush”.

He has made excavations at Uronarti, an 1800s BC fortress in Nubia with 10m high, 7m thick brick walls with large gates and wall buttresses, very like an English medieval castle.

Originally built by the invading Egyptians to keep the local Nubian population under control, it became a trading post where Egyptian grain was exchanged for the more exotic Nubian produce of gold and incense.

Once thought to have been submerged under the High Dam built in the Sixties, the fortress still stands on an island in Lake Nasser with internal walls high enough to give a feeling of walking down the ancient main street.

Francesca Jones

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33