Citizens Advice

AS coronavirus restrictions are lifted and government support measures come to an end, more people than ever need our help to navigate the financial and employment landscape of our post-covid economy.

Here is what you need to know if you’re asked to return to your normal workplace.

When you enter into a contract to work for an employer you have to comply with “reasonable management requests”.

This means your employer can ask you to return to your normal workplace if your original contract specified that you would be office-based or based elsewhere.

In practice and where possible, many employers are actively encouraging a blended working model with employees spending part of the week working from home and part in the workplace.

You can ask to continue working from home but that doesn’t mean your employer has to agree. Start by having an open conversation about your wishes and consider making a flexible working request, which is a legal right of all employees. You can include your reasons why working from home may be better for you and how it might also help the business.

Your employer has a duty under the law and your contract to ensure that your workplace does not pose a risk to your health and safety.

Current guidance says employers should complete a covid risk assessment and take steps to prevent transmission, including frequent cleaning and social distancing. This is due to be updated.

While wearing a mask in an enclosed space will no longer be mandatory, employers will still be free to set their own policies, which might include requiring workers or customers to wear masks. If you are unhappy with safety measures at your workplace, you should discuss them with your employer.

Ideally, it is best if any issue can be resolved amicably. If this is not possible and you feel your employer is not meeting their health and safety responsibilities, you could report them to the Health and Safety Executive.

You shouldn’t go into work if you’re self-isolating because you have coronavirus symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

You must tell your employer that you have to self-isolate. It’s worth telling them in writing so you have a record.

If you’re unable to work from home, you may be entitled to benefits, sick pay or a self-isolation payment of £500 from your local council.

Remember that the rules on self-isolating are changing. From 16 August, if you’ve had your second vaccination, you won’t need to self-isolate even if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

However, if you have symptoms you will need to self-isolate until you test negative.

Since January, we have been helping councils to support vulnerable households affected by the pandemic with the cost of food, energy, water bills and other essentials. The money was provided by the Department of Work and Pensions.

In South Oxfordshire, we distributed £128,075 in supermarket and meter top-up vouchers and arranged payment of energy and water bills, benefitting 258 households with children and 172 households without.

Our advisers can help you prioritise debts like council tax, utility bills, mortgage or rent. Our Adviceline is free and confidential. Call us on 0808 278 7907.

Citizens Advice Oxfordshire South and Vale is an independent charity. Our 114 skilled volunteers work from four locations, Abingdon, Didcot, Henley and Thame, and four outreaches in Faringdon and Wallingford and are supported by 15 full-time staff.

We advised more than 8,000 clients in 2020/21. All our core income is raised locally and we are grateful for the continued support of South Oxforshire and White Horse district councils, Henley Town Council, numerous parish councils and local charities.

For more information, email Jon Bright at jon.bright@osavcab.org.uk

Darius Halpern