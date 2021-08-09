Henley Falaise and Leichlingen Twinning Association

HENLEY’S new joint twinning association with Falaise and Leichlingen hosted an introductory lunch before its first annual meeting.

About 40 members of the association, which previously existed as separate groups to manage links with the towns in France and Germany, attended the event at Harpsden village hall.

They enjoyed drinks and a buffet provided by Chocolate Strawberry, of Henley, before the managing committee was announced by Ken Arlett, a town councillor serving as an independent chairman.

Tables were spaced apart to allow social distancing and seats were set up beneath an outdoor marquee for those who weren’t comfortable sitting inside because of coronavirus.

Patrick Fleming, who was in both previous associations for about 15 years, will chair the new group. Sue Lines, formerly of the Falaise group, is deputy chairwoman and Sue Fitzsimons, formerly of the Leichlingen group, is secretary.

The new association was formed because interest in its predecessors was dwindling and both wanted to secure their future.

It currently has about 60 members and it’s hoped the merger will help increase this number.

The association will liaise with its European counterparts, then announce a programme of activities once the pandemic subsides. Over the past year, communication between the twin towns has more or less ceased and events have been cancelled.

Mr Fleming said: “The afternoon went well and was a good opportunity for members to socialise safely after a long period of inactivity.

“We’re looking forward to meeting representatives from the twin towns once travel becomes less restricted and the risk is reduced.

“Everyone was in a very cheerful mood and looking forward to the future despite the fact that there are still challenges ahead.

“There was absolutely no doubt that the merger was the right thing to do and we were proud to celebrate it.”

The twinning links were forged in the Seventies. Henley is also twinned with Bled in Slovenia as well as having a friendship link with Borama in Somalia.

James Burton