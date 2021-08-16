WE are looking for new trustees to join our board.

As well as broad experience, we would particularly welcome those with skills in governance, IT strategy or fundraising. We encourage applications from people of any age, background or identity and are committed to equality and diversity.

We are a local charity providing free, confidential and independent advice to help people in South Oxfordshire resolve their problems.

The main issues people bring us concern benefits, debt, employment, housing, relationship and consumer problems.

Following advice, four in five people are able to resolve their problem and we help most to find a way forward. We also use evidence to influence policies and practices that affect people’s lives.

Our volunteer advisers and staff advise about 10,000 people each year from four advice centres. Since March last year, our staff and volunteers have been operating our Adviceline service from home.

We are members of National Citizens Advice, which means we have access to its services, resources and support and it sets and audits our advice standards. However, as an independent charity, we are responsible for running our own affairs and much of our funding comes from district, town and parish councils and local charities.

Trustees are asked to attend six board meetings a year, held in the evening at various locations (although remotely for the moment).

Each trustee is encouraged to take an interest in a particular aspect of the charity’s work.

If you would like to discuss this opportunity, please email Jon Bright on jon.bright@osavcab.org.uk

To apply, visit www.citizens

advice.org.uk/oxfordshire-south-vale

Darius Halpern