Monday, 06 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

History of Reading Society

THE History of Reading Society has published a new book called Abbot Cook to Zero Degrees: an A-Z of Reading’s Pubs and Breweries (£12).

It will be launched at Zerodegrees microbrewery and restaurant on the corner of Gun Street and Bridge Street, Reading, on September 22.

There will be short speeches from the three authors, John Dearing, Evelyn Williams and David Cliffe.

These will be followed by a short talk from the brewer about Zerodegrees and its brewing process.

Representatives of various local societies and institutions, selected pubs and breweries and all who have helped in the book’s production have been invited.

David Cliffe, chairman

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33