THE History of Reading Society has published a new book called Abbot Cook to Zero Degrees: an A-Z of Reading’s Pubs and Breweries (£12).

It will be launched at Zerodegrees microbrewery and restaurant on the corner of Gun Street and Bridge Street, Reading, on September 22.

There will be short speeches from the three authors, John Dearing, Evelyn Williams and David Cliffe.

These will be followed by a short talk from the brewer about Zerodegrees and its brewing process.

Representatives of various local societies and institutions, selected pubs and breweries and all who have helped in the book’s production have been invited.

David Cliffe, chairman