Inner Wheel of Caversham

HAVING been unable to meet for some 18 months, except by Zoom, our meeting in September at the Milestone Centre in Emmer Green was a joyous occasion.

We were delighted to welcome three new members who had decided to join us from the Reading club, which recently disbanded.

Our president Katy Armitage has chosen the Ways and Means Trust in Peppard as her charity and we were pleased to welcome Frances Woolaway, the charity’s chief executive, and her assistant to speak to us.They gave us an insight into the workings of the trust and its aims and objectives and the work carried out by the clients.

The district rally is to be held at High Wycombe in October and many members of the club will be attending.

The programme for the forthcoming year was discussed and various wishes considered.

Apart from our usual monthly meetings, various events are proposed, the first being a visit to the Milestone Museum in Basingstoke. The highlight of the autumn is our friendship lunch in November, which is just that, friendship in the true sense of Inner Wheel.

Anne Long