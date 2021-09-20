Monday, 20 September 2021

Henley U3A

HENLEY U3A has resumed live meetings of both its monthly talks and its art history talks.

The next art history talk on Tuesday, October 5 will be by Keith Appleby on the controversial painter Francis Bacon.

The next monthly talk will be by Alan Copeland on “Mitford Sisters in the Cotswolds” and will be on Wednesday, October 13.

Meetings are held at Sacred Heart Church hall in Vicarage Road, Henley, at 2pm. Everyone is welcome (£1 for members, £2 for non-members).

Lynette Hawkins

