Cafe Scientifique Henley

CAFÉ Scientifique Henley presents “Developing agro-ecological schemes”, an online lecture by Professor Chris Collins, on Wednesday, October 13 from 7pm.

The talk will reflect on how we develop policy, the research required to support it and how this could play out as we develop agro-

ecological schemes.

These views will be personal and not those of any organisation.

Prof Collins graduated from Bangor University with a degree in agricultural botany. For his PhD at the University of London, he studied the agronomy of evening primrose.

He moved to Imperial College to study the environmental impact of discharges from the nuclear industry and became a full-time member of academic staff in 1996.

In 2012, he became professor of environmental chemistry at the University of Reading.

He currently chairs the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ hazardous substances advisory committee, providing expert advice to the Government on how to protect the environment from chemicals. He was the Natural Environment Research Council’s soils co-ordinator, overseeing a multi-million pound research investment to improve our understanding of how soils resist, recover and adapt to land use and climate change.

From 2018 to 2020 he was a member of the Natural Capital Committee. This year he took on the role of head of knowledge and evidence for Natural Resources Wales.

You can log in using Zoom from 7pm for the talk at 7.30pm, followed by a break at 8.15pm and questions and answers at 8.30pm.

During the talk please mute your device and turn off your video so no background interference spoils the session. To ask a question, please use the chat icon. We usually answer all questions in the order they are presented.

From 7pm to 7.30pm, you can leave mics and videos on if you wish to talk to the audience or someone specifically. At the end everyone will be unmuted so we can applaud.

To register, email

cafescihenley@gmail.com

If you wish to run a test logging in before October 13, then let us know when you register.

David Dickie