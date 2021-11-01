British Modern Military History Society

AFTER 18 months away, the society has resumed its live meetings and talks in Woodcote village hall.

To ensure everyone’s safety, a restricted capacity with socially distanced seating has been introduced for the time being.

There is also a programme of monthly talks via Zoom.

The next talk will be on Tuesday, November 2 at 2pm via Zoom with Garry Sheffield talking on “The role of NCOs in the armies of the British Empire 1914-1945”.

Field Marshal Lord Montgomery described non-commissioned officers as “the backbone of the army”.

While few would disagree, NCOs in the two world wars have received little attention from serious historians.

Prof Sheffield will look at NCOs in the period from 1914 to 1945, examining their role as leaders on the battlefield, enforcers of discipline, and as managers, in effect as works foremen.

He will draw on examples from the British Army and those of countries closely linked to it.

Prof Sheffield is chair of war studies at the University of Wolverhampton and honorary president of the Western Front Association.

He has published a number of books and articles on military history, especially on the British Army in the two world wars.

A donation from every talk is made to a military charity and more than £2,000 has been donated in the last two years.

For more information, visit www.bmmhs.org

Everyone is welcome but please book in advance on info@bmmhs.org

Michael Cockeram