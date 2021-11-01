THE Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust is delighted to announce its new chair and two new trustees.

George Levvy, who will lead the board of trustees, was previously chief executive of the Motor Neurone Disease Association and is currently the chair of Rewilding Britain.

He succeeds Joanna Davidson, who has stepped down after five years to pursue other ambitions.

The other two newcomers are Miles Evans, who has led Thames Water’s communications and stakeholder engagement for the past six years, and Andrew Bennellick, the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s head of land and nature policy.

Their appointments come at a key time for the trust as it launches its new strategic plan for 2021-26, called Wilder.

For more information, bvisit bbowt.org.uk

Pete Hughes