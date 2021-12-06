British Modern Military History Society

OUR next talk will be via Zoom on Tuesday, December 7 at 2pm.

It is called “He’s a lumberjack and he’s okay.... the Canadian Corps 1914-1917” and the speaker is Rob Thompson, a military historian.

He will examine the myth of the corps, explaining the often difficult and disappointing reality of its development.

By placing the corps within its proper historical context, a more balanced and fuller understanding of its development and eventual status as “Shock Army of the British Empire” is achieved.

Mr Thompson taught at the War Studies Group at Birmingham University.

He now writes about the role of logistics and engineering in the development of British Expeditionary Force’s operational method on the Western Front.

He is currently writing a book on the development of the Army’s logistical system during the First World War.

He is also an historical advisor to Bolton Wanderers FC’s Great War Centenary Project.

He recently appeared on the BBC’s Great War Railways with Michael Portillo and is a regular speaker on the “Western Front” circuit.

The following talk will be given at Woodcote village hall on Wednesday, December 15.

It is called “El Alamein: t’was a famous victory” and the speaker will be Niall Barr, professor of military history and dean of academic studies of the defence studies department, King’s College London, based at the Defence Academy, Shrivenham.

For more information about the society and its forthcoming activities, visit www.bmmhs.org

Andy Cockeram

chairman