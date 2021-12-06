Scouts in appeal for leader

CHARVIL scouts are looking for a new leader.

The group has grown in popularity since it was started in 2014 and currently has 10 children who are cubs on a waiting list to join the scouts as there is not enough help.

It runs sessions for children aged six and up and currently has two beaver colonies, two cub packs and one scout troop.

Group scout leader Mark Royale said: “I am proud to say we have a great retention rate due to the amazing ideas and programmes thought up by my current leaders.

“We are looking for someone who may have been in the scouts and would like to rejoin as a leader.”

Mr Royale, 43, a self-employed electrician, has been a cub leader since 2017 and the group scout leader since 2019.

He was a member of Twyford cubs and scouts when he was a boy. His son Jacob, 12, is a scout and twin daughters Faye and Aleka, nine, are cubs.

Mr Royale said: “I wanted my children to attend and it helps if you volunteer as a parent.

“After joining as a helper originally, I could see that all the other people involved were parents, just like me.

“We all had similar childhood experiences of the enjoyment of scouting but it needed people to help and bring their life skills to it, which helps make the group great.”

Mr Royale has owned his own business, MKR Electrical Services, for more than 20 years.

He said: “I could see that the management and planning skills I have acquired could be used in scouting.

“Before covid I took 60 kids to an adventure camp, where we pushed them to throw axes, climb walls and telegraph poles, and jump off a cliff. I think these types of adventures are priceless.

“I believe that kids need skills above and beyond what is taught in school.

“One of the reasons I have continued as a leader is because of when a kid has that lightbulb moment, understanding they can really achieve something.”

If you are interested in the role, call 07932 374955 or email charvilscout@gmail.com