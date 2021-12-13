CITIZENS Advice will be available over the Christmas holidays

At the darkest time of the year, it’s good to know that Citizens Advice is there to support you.

If you’re in difficulties and need help or advice over Christmas and New Year, you can call us on 0808 278 7907 (Adviceline). The line will be open on December 24, from December 29 to 31 and then from 4 January onwards.

If you normally pick up supplies at a food bank, remember that the opening hours could change over the holidays.

It’s a good idea to check with the food bank before you set out.

Also bear in mind that if you have a pre-payment meter for your energy supplies and can’t afford to top up, you can get temporary credit.

Your supplier might add this credit automatically but if they don’t, ask for it.

For more information, check the supplier’s website and visit https://www.citizens

advice.org.uk/consumer/

energy

Darius Halpern