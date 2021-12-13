Inner Wheel Club of Caversham

WE have certainly enjoyed meeting in person once again and our club has resumed its calendar of activities.

Members enjoyed an outing to the Milestone Museum in Basingstoke where they were able to reminisce about childhood days while looking at the exhibits.

Several members attended the district meeting near Aylesbury where all the clubs within the area come together to discuss, plan and pool ideas at a meeting and lunch.

It is good to renew old friendships with members from other clubs.

We had a meeting in November where we were entertained by the husband of one of our members with prose and poetry read so eloquently.

As it was the week prior to the festival of remembrance, the chosen works were well selected and appropriate.

We had our Christmas lunch together at a local pub where we all had a wonderful and jolly time over a good meal.

Cards were exchanged and monies collected for our president’s chosen charity, the Ways and Means Trust in Peppard.

We wish everyone a very happy and healthy Christmas with good wishes for friendship in 2022.

Anne Long