British Modern Military History Society

OUR next talk will be at Woodcote village hall on Wednesday, December 15.

It is called “El Alamein: t’was a famous victory” and the speaker will be Niall Barr, professor of military history and dean of academic studies of the defence studies department, King’s College London, based at the Defence Academy, Shrivenham.

For more information about the society and its forthcoming activities, visit www.bmmhs.org

Andy Cockeram

chairman